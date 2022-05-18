Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMH. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.

NYSE:AMH opened at $37.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,294,000 after buying an additional 2,384,487 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,077,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,633,000 after purchasing an additional 244,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,205,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,704 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 201,445 shares of company stock worth $7,180,698 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.19%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

