Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Short Interest Up 21.4% in April

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 519,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.57.

Shares of Repligen stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.16. 2,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,497. Repligen has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.72.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $49,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

