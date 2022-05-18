REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $1.77. REE Automotive shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 49,205 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REE. Zacks Investment Research raised REE Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that REE Automotive Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

