Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla. “
Shares of NYSE:RDW opened at $4.26 on Friday. Redwire has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
About Redwire (Get Rating)
Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Taiwan, and France. The company provides a variety of antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which includes solar arrays, composite booms, RF antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.
