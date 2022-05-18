Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla. “

Get Redwire alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RDW opened at $4.26 on Friday. Redwire has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Redwire by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwire during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwire during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Redwire by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire (Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Taiwan, and France. The company provides a variety of antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which includes solar arrays, composite booms, RF antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwire (RDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.