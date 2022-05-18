Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ: SHLS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/18/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $25.00.

5/17/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $15.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $40.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $20.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

3/30/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

3/22/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SHLS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. 3,333,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,421. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 277.20 and a beta of 2.75. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

