RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RICK. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RICK stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $564.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.72.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $63.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 23.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 806.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

