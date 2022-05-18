Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 118,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,606,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SLF shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $48.88 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.23 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.39.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.537 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Sun Life Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.