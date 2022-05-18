Quant Price Hits $67.36 on Major Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $67.36 or 0.00232832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $813.17 million and approximately $42.42 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000169 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002862 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.02 or 0.01773399 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

