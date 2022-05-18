QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.1% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,138,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.77.

Shares of QCOM traded down $9.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,981,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,373,261. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

