Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Issued By Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Raymond James lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AEM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$91.55.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$66.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$58.02 and a one year high of C$89.95. The company has a market cap of C$30.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.21, for a total value of C$1,444,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,148 shares in the company, valued at C$6,437,377.08. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$64.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,532.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 153,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,872,189.99. Insiders have sold 21,793 shares of company stock worth $1,579,294 in the last quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.