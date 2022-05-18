Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd. Increased by Desjardins (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of goeasy in a report issued on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.95. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$196.25.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$115.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$97.63 and a 1 year high of C$218.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$125.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$152.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.34.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.62 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$230.07 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

