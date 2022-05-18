Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Lifted by KeyCorp

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DTE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.64.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $129.61 on Monday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.30.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,850 shares of company stock worth $479,171 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

