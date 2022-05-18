Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Decreased by Analyst

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Solo Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Shares of NYSE DTC opened at $4.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.41. Solo Brands has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solo Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

