Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Decreased by Analyst

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Solo Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26.
Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE DTC opened at $4.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.41. Solo Brands has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $23.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solo Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.
Solo Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
