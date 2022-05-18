Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Avista Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Avista in a research report issued on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $43.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.77. Avista has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $63,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock worth $692,691 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

