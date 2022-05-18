Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Boralex Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boralex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boralex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.31.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$39.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 244.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$30.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.49.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.95 million.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

