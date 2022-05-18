Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.65. Approximately 546,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,134,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.58.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.44.

