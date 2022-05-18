Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,495 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $186,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $8,895,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $8.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.64. 2,905,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,919. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.00. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $164.75 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.30.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

