Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,075,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,413 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $159,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,738,000 after buying an additional 5,687,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,156,000 after buying an additional 3,484,786 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,622 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,081,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,265,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,255,947. The company has a market capitalization of $235.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $94.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

