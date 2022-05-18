Prudential PLC Sells 1,274 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.77. 214,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,160. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $129.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

