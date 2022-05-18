Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94,178 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.13% of JOYY worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YY. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tobam acquired a new position in JOYY in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in JOYY by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in JOYY by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:YY traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.80. 13,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,078. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $663.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.59%.

YY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

JOYY Profile (Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.