Prudential PLC Has $5.61 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,669 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,606 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 24.8% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 185.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.29.

AMAT traded down $3.04 on Wednesday, reaching $113.80. The company had a trading volume of 174,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,945,178. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.99 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.68 and its 200 day moving average is $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.