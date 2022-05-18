Prudential PLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.23. 20,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,636. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

