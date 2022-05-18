Prudential PLC Grows Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,551,000 after buying an additional 1,325,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after purchasing an additional 235,792 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,630,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,539,000 after purchasing an additional 304,767 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,539,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,549,000 after purchasing an additional 932,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.34. 92,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,682. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.