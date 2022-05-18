Prudential PLC Buys 8,872 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,092,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,608 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BCE by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,284,000 after purchasing an additional 918,122 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,241,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at about $333,780,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,372,000. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 35,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,085. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.47. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

