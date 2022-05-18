ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIB) Trading Up 5.8%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIB – Get Rating)’s share price were up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.58 and last traded at $48.52. Approximately 55,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 46,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.17.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.