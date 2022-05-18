Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 16,564 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,485 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 16,564 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $854,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $520,369,000 after acquiring an additional 35,351 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,016 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,455,000 after purchasing an additional 91,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $221.50 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.