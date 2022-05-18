Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.49-$2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.07. Primoris Services has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $34.02.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $784.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.18 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRIM. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

