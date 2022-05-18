Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.64). Prelude Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02.

PRLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $62.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 7,230.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,610. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $43.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

