Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.64). Prelude Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prelude Therapeutics.
Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 7,230.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PRLD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,610. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $43.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.
