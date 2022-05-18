Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of PSTL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 138,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,076. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $287.67 million, a PE ratio of 117.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 1.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 707.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 28.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 31,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 40,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

