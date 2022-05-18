Ponoi II Management LLC Has $9.47 Million Stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Ponoi II Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,451 shares during the quarter. Nurix Therapeutics makes up 17.2% of Ponoi II Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ponoi II Management LLC owned 0.73% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $9,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 18.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 318,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

NRIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Shares of NRIX stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 353,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,158. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.40. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $449.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.58.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 394.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.