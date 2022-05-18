Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,608. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Permianville Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

