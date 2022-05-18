Pendle (PENDLE) Trading 12.5% Lower This Week

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Pendle has a market capitalization of $9.72 million and approximately $240,466.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can now be bought for about $0.0615 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pendle has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

