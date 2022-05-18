Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,487 shares of company stock valued at $14,021,160. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,383,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.97. The stock had a trading volume of 352,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,324. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $152.97 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 108.37 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.35.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

