PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAVmed Inc. is a medical device company. Its diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, which consists of CarpX (TM) to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextFlo(TM) and NextCath(TM) a disposable infusion pump; PortIO(TM) and NextCath interventional radiology and Caldus (TM) tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention. PAVmed Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of PAVmed from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. The company has a market cap of $91.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.22. PAVmed has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that PAVmed will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PAVmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PAVmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PAVmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in PAVmed during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

