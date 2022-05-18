Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.50 and last traded at $47.50. Approximately 563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 80,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.21.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Paramount Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

