Pangolin (PNG) Price Tops $0.0809 on Top Exchanges

Pangolin (PNG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for $0.0809 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and $4.10 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.48 or 0.00511816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00035813 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,640.71 or 1.74406116 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,398,765 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

