Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Packaging Co. of America has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Packaging Co. of America has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $12.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

PKG stock traded down $7.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.02. 780,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,191. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

