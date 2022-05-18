Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) will report $2.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.30 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

OSK traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $90.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,399. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $85.39 and a fifty-two week high of $133.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 373.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

