O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Stock Price Up 1.2%

O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Rating) rose 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.27 and last traded at $42.27. Approximately 50,633 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.77.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.