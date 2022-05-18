Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Trading 3.7% Higher

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.43 and last traded at C$5.28. 586,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 418,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -37.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.23.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

