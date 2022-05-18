Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney Sells 136,390 Shares

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 136,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $841,526.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,153.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ORGO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. 712,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $764.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Organogenesis had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Organogenesis by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,356 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,456,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,142,000 after purchasing an additional 994,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,400,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,605,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,092,000 after purchasing an additional 303,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,122,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

