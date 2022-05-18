OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Hits $0.0211 on Top Exchanges

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $263,273.76 and $7,753.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.00512999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00035791 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,617.08 or 1.74315869 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

