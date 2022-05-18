Opsens (TSE:OPS) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) were up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.82. Approximately 82,066 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 191,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OPS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Opsens to C$6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Opsens in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.35 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The stock has a market cap of C$197.13 million and a PE ratio of -30.85.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

