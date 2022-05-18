Oppenheimer Comments on iCAD, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of iCAD in a research report issued on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.53).

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $3.82 on Monday. iCAD has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. The company has a market cap of $96.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.28.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 40.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

In other iCAD news, Director Timothy Norris Irish bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 19.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 54,554 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in iCAD during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 1,708.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 50,019 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 43.3% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 27.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 24,645 shares during the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

