Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Protara Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.38). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.19).

TARA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA opened at $3.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. Protara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 3,505.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 64,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luke M. Beshar bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $98,215. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

