Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $248.27 and last traded at $250.54. Approximately 14,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,094,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.89.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.51.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,880,000 after acquiring an additional 253,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,624 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,105,000 after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,957,000 after purchasing an additional 35,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.