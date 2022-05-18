Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $248.27 and last traded at $250.54. Approximately 14,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,094,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.72.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.89.
The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.51.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,880,000 after acquiring an additional 253,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,624 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,105,000 after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,957,000 after purchasing an additional 35,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.
About Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
