OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives C$3.34 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.34.

Several brokerages recently commented on OGC. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OGC traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.65. 1,357,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,635. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.49. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.79 and a twelve month high of C$3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$262.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

