Nwam LLC Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.21.

PSX stock opened at $97.72 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average of $81.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.11%.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.