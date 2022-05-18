NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 430,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $126,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.82.

NVIDIA stock traded up $9.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.77. 58,481,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,902,188. The company has a market cap of $529.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $135.43 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.15 and a 200-day moving average of $256.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.