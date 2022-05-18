NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Shares Down 0.7%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 29,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 37,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77.

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 461.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuZee in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuZee in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NuZee by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuZee in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuZee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

NuZee Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUZE)

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors.

