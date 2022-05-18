NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Shares Down 0.7%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 29,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 37,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77.
NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 461.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.88%.
NuZee Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUZE)
NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors.
